Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri shoot romantic song in Croatia, fans feel they 'bring a breath of fresh air'. See pics

Vicky Kaushal is currently shooting for his next, titled Rola, with Tripti Dimri in Croatia. Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan is also accompanying them and has been sharing pictures from the scenic location. The film is a romantic comedy being directed by Anand Tiwari. Now fresh pictures from the sets of the film during the shooting of a romantic sequence have surfaced online. Also read: ‘Vicky Kaushal has found someone else’ says Farah Khan, Katrina Kaif reacts

Farah shared a picture with Vicky and Tripti on Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Rocking the boat.” Anand Tiwari reacted to her post on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Ek hero do heroine (one hero two heroines), multi-starrer and how". While Vicky is seen in a skyblue shirt and white pants, Tripti is seen in a printed maxi dress as they pose with Farah on a boat. Several other on-set pictures from the day made their way to Reddit. They were shooting on a rocky beach, near a wooden ship.

There were many more pictures of the two actors in another set of costumes. Some pictures show Vicky in a mint green shirt and blue pants and Tripti in a blue top and skirt. They seem to be shooting on a street.

Some viewers on Reddit wondered if Tripti looked like Vicky's sister-in-law Isabelle Kaif. “Every time I see her, she reminds me of Isabelle Kaif. P.S Vicky,” read a comment. Another wrote, “Yeah she looks like her in these pics Lol.” A Reddit user also wrote, “Omgg Vicky looks so hot ugh. Him and Tripti are gonna make such a beautiful pair. Can't wait to see them onscreen! Finally a romcom with actors who can ACT.” Another said, “Woah... I can already see sparkles! Can't wait to watch this. Seems like a light-hearted romcom movie. Wouldn't mind watching it when I am going through my depressed phase in life lol. Vicky will kill it... Tripti will bring a breath of fresh air!”

Some more pictures from another sequence show Vicky in white shirt and pants, filming a romantic scene with Tripti in a yellow top and skirt.

