Vicky Kaushal celebrates Onam with childhood friend Malavika Mohanan, hugs and a feast. See pics

Malavika Mohanan took to Instagram to share pictures from her Onam celebrations with Vicky Kaushal and other friends.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 09:05 PM IST
Vicky Kaushal gives Malavika Mohanan a hug for hosting Onam feast.

Malavika Mohanan dressed up in ethnic outfit and invited Vicky Kaushal and other friends for Onam celebrations at her home. She took to Instagram to share pictures from the get-together.

Vicky and Malavika, who are childhood friends, give each other a hug in the first picture. She is seen in a red and white dress paired with bangles and jhumkis. Vicky wore a white kurta.

More pictures show the Onam sadhya they feasted on. It included sambar, lemon rice, papad and more delicacies. Malavika also shared pictures of her family members dressed in traditional saris and the flower decorations at her home.

"Childhood friends, family, yummy food & lots of laughter. Best way to spend Onam! P.S The ‘M’ in the flower arrangement is for ‘Mohanans’," she wrote with her pictures. She also shared a post, dedicated solely to her Onam outfit.

Vicky, too, shared pictures of them on Instagram Stories. "Jaadu ki jhappi (magical hug) for my host and dost Malavika," he wrote with the picture of the two of them. "Happy Onam to and from my earliest childhood friend," she wrote, reporting his post.

Many fans of Malavika and Vicky wondered if they were dating, judging from their pictures. However, other fans said that Vicky was dating Katrina Kaif. Rumours of Vicky and Katrina wedding gained steam earlier this week after it was reported that the two had a roka ceremony and are now engaged. However, Katrina's team clarified that the rumours were false.

Also read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's fans celebrate reports of their roka; her team has this to say

Katrina has begun work on Tiger 3, the latest instalment in the franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, with Salman Khan. She will also be seen in Jee Le Zaara and Phone Bhoot.

Vicky has multiple projects in the pipeline including The Immortal Ashwathama, Sam Bahadur, Sardar Udham Singh and Mr Lele. Malavika made her acting debut with Beyond The Clouds. She was also seen in Petta and Master.

