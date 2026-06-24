Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal reveals whether grandson Vihaan looks more like him or Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcomed their bundle of joy, Vihaan, in November 2025. However, the couple has chosen to keep him away from the public eye and has not revealed his face. As a result, fans have had to rely on updates about the little one from family members. Recently, Vicky's father and stunt director Sham Kaushal revealed whether the baby looks more like Vicky or Katrina.

Sham on Vihaan

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcomed their baby boy in November last year.

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Speaking to India Today, Sham admitted that he thinks Vihaan looks more like Vicky. Talking about his grandson, Sham said, "He has changed my life. Whenever I am busy with work and can’t hug him physically, I do a couple of video calls with him and talk to him. He is so nice. I thank God as much as I can."

Sham also spoke about Vicky's childhood and shared that he wasn't a naughty kid but was very sorted and well-behaved. The stunt director praised his daughter-in-law Katrina and his sons. Sham said, "There are so many parents in the world who are blessed by their children. I am one of them. I had never imagined all this. I have got two wonderful kids, and my daughter-in-law is so nice. I thank God."

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{{^usCountry}} Vicky and Katrina welcomed their baby boy in 2025. They announced the news with a cute post that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.” On January 7, the couple revealed their son’s name: Vihaan Kaushal. Katrina and Vicky introduce Vihaan to paps {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vicky and Katrina welcomed their baby boy in 2025. They announced the news with a cute post that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.” On January 7, the couple revealed their son’s name: Vihaan Kaushal. Katrina and Vicky introduce Vihaan to paps {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In May, Katrina and Vicky were spotted by paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. While Vicky agreed to get clicked, Katrina asked the photographers not to photograph her as she was carrying the baby. However, according to various paparazzi accounts, the couple did introduce Vihaan to the photographers but clearly stated that they do not want their son to be photographed or his pictures to be shared on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In May, Katrina and Vicky were spotted by paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. While Vicky agreed to get clicked, Katrina asked the photographers not to photograph her as she was carrying the baby. However, according to various paparazzi accounts, the couple did introduce Vihaan to the photographers but clearly stated that they do not want their son to be photographed or his pictures to be shared on social media. {{/usCountry}}

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Lately, many Bollywood celebrities have been extremely careful about their children's privacy. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have neither shared nor allowed photographers to click photos of their children. They were among the first high-profile couples to set clear boundaries regarding the sharing of their kids' faces. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have also not revealed the faces of either of their sons.

Vicky Kaushal's films

Vicky is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War. The film recently landed in controversy after a 42-year-old carpenter named Chandradhari Singh Yadav lost his life on the film's set. Reports suggest that Bhansali Productions offered ₹40 lakh as compensation.

Vicky will also star in Amar Kaushik's directorial Mahavatar.

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