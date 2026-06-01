‘May, you’ve been amazing': Check out Katrina Kaif's latest post feat. hubby Vicky Kaushal and baby Vihaan

She shared multiple pictures in her carousel- ranging from pictures of her picnic with husband, actor Vicky Kaushal on his birthday, to her quest to find hot chocolate in what appears to be London.

It's been two years since we last saw Katrina Kaif in a full-fledged film. Even as the wait continues, her Instagram keeps offering her fans a glimpse into her private life. And the latest post is as candid as it can get for Kat!

Her carousel was a summary of how the month of May has been for her. It begins with a hair flip, and goes on to her finding the ‘Best hot chocolate’. “Whichever city I go my search for the Best hot chocolate is on…… happy to say that this is the best one ever….” She found the best coffee too, followed by a picture with her coffee companion, Vicky!

Then comes a glimpse of Vicky's birthday celebrations on May 16. A cute cake featuring a cartoon version of VicKat and their son Vihaan was captioned “Happy Family, but mummy has a strange hairstyle” And then, the happy couple posing together.

Katrina and Vicky have been married for five years now, after tying the knot on December 9, 2021 in a lavish ceremony. They welcomed their son Vihaan on November 7 last year. The post currently stands on Instagram with five million likes, with the adorable caption “Prayers are answered Life is beautiful Our world is changed in a instant Gratitude beyond words”

On the professional front, Katrina is busy managing her successful make-up brand, while Vicky will be seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.