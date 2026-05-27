Nick Jonas reveals Vicky Kaushal and Karan Aujla's Tauba Tauba gets him dancing at weddings: ‘It’s a great song'

When asked about the one song that can get him to the dance floor at a wedding, Nick revealed, "There are these classics like Celebrations, We Are Family. I also love Tauba Tauba from Vicky Kaushal's movie. It's a great song."

Singer and actor Nick Jonas may be busy promoting his upcoming film Power Ballad alongside Paul Rudd , but the singer continues to prove that his love for Bollywood music is stronger than ever. Nick has often shown admiration for Bollywood songs. Now, in a recent interaction, the singer revealed the one Bollywood track that instantly gets him onto the dance floor at weddings.

This is not the first time Nick has expressed his love for Bollywood songs. Earlier, the singer took to social media and shared a video of himself vibing to Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar track along with his brothers. He even captioned the post, "New pre-show hype song unlocked." Before this, he even shared that he listens to Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani's Aavan Jawan song from War 2 before every show.

Speaking about his admiration for Hindi music and music from Southeast Asia, Nick Jonas earlier said he particularly loves how many songs are rooted in films. He explained that in Bollywood, actors often lip-sync to tracks sung by playback singers, while composers create music that not only sounds like chartbusters but also fits seamlessly into cinematic storytelling. Jonas added that he finds this blend of music and cinema deeply inspiring.

Tauba Tauba The song Tauba Tauba from the film Bad Newz became one of the biggest chartbusters of 2024. Sung, composed and written by Karan Aujla, the song featured Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal. It quickly took over social media, with fans recreating Vicky’s smooth dance steps and swag.

About Nick Jonas' upcoming movie Directed and co-written by John Carney, Power Ballad is a musical comedy drama starring Paul Rudd, Nick Jonas, Havana Rose Liu, and Jack Reynor, along with Peter McDonald, Marcella Plunkett, Sophie Vavasseur and Beth Fallon in key roles. The film had its world premiere at the Dublin International Film Festival on March 1, 2026.

The film tells the story of Rick Power, a wedding singer, who meets washed-up former boy band singer Danny Wilson at a wedding one night, and they bond over a jam session. After the jam session, Danny steals one of Rick's songs, and it becomes a number-one hit. This brings Danny back into popularity, leading to Rick seeking out revenge and recognition. It is now scheduled to be released in theatres on June 5.