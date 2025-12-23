Ahead of Anaconda release, Paul Rudd and Thandiwe Newton explain why comedy and wild action click

Anaconda is back, and this time it’s not just about jump scares; it’s packed with humour and high-stakes thrills. Paul Rudd and Jack Black take audiences on a wild ride as they chase their dream of rebooting the cult classic. The film also features a stellar ensemble cast including Steve Zahn, Thandiwe Newton, Daniela Melchior, and Selton Mello, who play a hapless crew setting out to create movie magic, until a fateful encounter with a giant serpent turns their passion project into a fight for survival. Why Anaconda mixes big laughs with wild action, say Paul Rudd and Newton(Instagram/anacondamovie)

Paul Rudd and Jack Black on keeping a balance with wild action and adventure

“It's a tricky thing to balance,” observes Rudd, “and Tom always made it very real, except for key moments. It was wonderful for us as actors to feel taken care of in that way. Tom has such clarity of what he's going for.”

Adds Newton, “The combination of comedy and action works so beautifully, because the characters are taking it incredibly seriously. A lot of the comedy comes from them facing what's going on in this absurd situation and how they're all trying to struggle through. Sometimes you feel terrible laughing at the situations they find themselves in, but they are responsible for where they are. They've brought it upon themselves!”

All about Anaconda

As per People, the official synopsis of the movie reads, “Four childhood friends: Doug, Griff, Kenny, and Claire, seeking to recapture their youth, travel to the Amazon to film an amateur remake of the 1997 film Anaconda. Their project unravels when a real giant anaconda emerges, turning the light-hearted shoot into a perilous fight to stay alive. The movie that they're dying to remake? It might just kill them, literally.”

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Anaconda in theatres this Christmas, 25th December 2025, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.