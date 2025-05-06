GTA 6 trailer: Why Stephen Root, Bobby Moynihan and Jack Black rumors might be true

GTA 6's second trailer is out days after Rockstar Games announced it is delaying the release to May 2026. While fans picked several insights from the nearly three-minute-long trailer, what stood out were speculations about Stephen Root, Bobby Moynihan, and Jack Black's involvement in the game. GTA 6 trailer has sparked speculation about Stephen Root, Bobby Moynihan and Jack Black(YouTube/Rockstar Games)

The Stephen Root and Bobby Moynihan rumors mainly stem from voice recognition by fans who claim to identify these actors in the trailer. However, no official confirmation from Rockstar Games or the actors themselves has been reported. Fans were also quick to spot a character that resembled Jack Black.

Read More: Inside the world of GTA 6 as new screenshots reveal characters, map and more | See photos

The trailer featured several characters, including a low-level criminal boss and other voices, which fans quickly associated with well-known actors.

Here are some hints fans picked from the GTA 6 trailer

Stephen Root

Multiple X posts immediately following the trailer’s release identified a voice resembling Stephen Root, known for roles in Barry and Office Space, as a character sounding like a “redneck” criminal boss early in the trailer (within the first five seconds).

@Radrappy and @BrosephSZN, expressed excitement, with comments like “GTA 6 now with way more Stephen Root than you expected” and comparisons to his Barry character, Fuches.

“hearing Stephen Root’s voice in a post-Barry world,” one person noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Bobby Moynihan

Fans further identified a voice at the end of the trailer as Moynihan’s, known for Saturday Night Live and voice work in DuckTales. X user @WeAreJoel claimed the second character’s voice was “100% Bobby Moynihan.”

Bobby Moynihan has previously lent his voice to Star Wars Resistance, Nature Cat and many other titles.

Read More: Why is GTA 6 delayed? Rockstar insider spills details as trailer 2 drops

Jack Black

GTA 6 fans speculated Jack Black's announcement after spotting a character that resembled the Jumanji actor.

“Is it just me, or did this guy in the trailer sound like Jack black to anyone else?” one person tweeted.

“Am I just insane by the fact the second #GTA6 trailer has finally dropped, or does the voice behind this guy sound like Jack Black and has some vague similarities to him?” another one added.

However, it is important to note that no casting announcements from Rockstar or the actors’ public statements confirm these roles.