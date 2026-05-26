Nick Jonas reveals how daughter Malti Marie's birth changed his view on life and work

When asked what currently draws him more towards acting or music, Nick admitted that fatherhood has reshaped the way he approaches both. He said, “Becoming a father, we have a four-year-old, really changed everything for me creatively, both on the music side and as an actor. I’ve always loved acting, and I’ve kind of bounced between projects like Jumanji, which is very big, fun and exciting with an incredible cast, and then smaller projects, the kind of one-million-dollar movies that you really grind through. I love both.”

Singer Nick Jonas embraced fatherhood when he and wife Priyanka Chopra welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas , via surrogacy in 2022. Since then, the couple have often spoken about balancing parenthood alongside their busy careers. In a recent appearance on the Smartless podcast, Nick opened up about how becoming a father completely changed his outlook on life, work and creativity.

Speaking further about music and fame, Nick acknowledged that it can sometimes be difficult to move beyond the “teen heartthrob” image associated with him and his brothers. However, he added that becoming a father has given him a much deeper emotional perspective.

“I think my daughter and the experience I am having with her have made me way more connected to the words, my worldview and everything else. So I can’t say one thing is more inspiring or exciting than the other, but actually looking at the world through her eyes gives me a better perspective and a deeper understanding of what I want to be doing,” he shared.

Nick also revealed that he recently embraced full-time “dad duties” while travelling to Hawaii with Malti. He joked about sacrificing Gulf plans in order to spend more time with his daughter, including taking her dolphin swimming and introducing her to Moana at a Disney hotel.

With Priyanka currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Varanasi in India, Nick has also been travelling with Malti during his concerts and work commitments. During one of his recent concerts in Las Vegas, the singer even paused mid-performance to give his daughter a sweet shout-out, proudly telling the audience that she was present there with him.

About Malti Marie Chopra Jonas Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in a lavish wedding celebration in Jaipur in 2018. Their wedding included both Hindu and Christian ceremonies, and the pictures from the celebrations quickly went viral on social media.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti, in 2022. Since then, Priyanka and Nick have frequently shared glimpses of their family life on social media, while also keeping parts of their daughter’s life private.