Priyanka Chopra accompanies Namrata Shirodkar, Sitara for visit to Mahesh Babu’s AMB Cinemas, fans love their sisterhood

On Monday, AMB Cinemas took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures featuring Priyanka, Namrata and Sitara posing together with staff members. Sharing the photos, the cinema chain wrote, “Proof that the best is visited only by the best. Because when it comes to the perfect movie experience, there's only one destination. And some experiences can only happen at #AMBCinemas. Like our Mandakini, @priyankachopra, along with @namratashirodkar and @sitaraghattamaneni, is making AMB Cinemas shine a little brighter.”

Actor Priyanka Chopra is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Varanasi in Hyderabad alongside Mahesh Babu . Amid her hectic shooting schedule, the actor recently took some time off for a casual outing and visited Mahesh Babu’s popular theatre chain, AMB Cinemas, where she was joined by Mahesh’s wife, Namrata Shirodkar , and their daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni. Pictures from their visit have now surfaced online and fans cannot stop gushing over the glamorous get-together.

For the outing, Priyanka looked elegant in a black polka-dot dress, while Namrata opted for a simple yet classy off-white co-ord set. Sitara, meanwhile, kept her look casual and stylish. The trio looked cheerful as they smiled and posed for the camera together.

As soon as the pictures surfaced online, fans flooded the comment section with reactions. Many were excited to see Priyanka and Namrata together in one frame, considering both have strong connections with the entertainment and pageant world. One user commented, “A Miss World and a Miss Universe contestant together. They’re gorgeous.” Another wrote, “Great to see two international-level beauty queens in one picture.” A fan also jokingly asked, “Where is Mahesh Babu?”

About Priyanka Chopra’s comeback Indian film Priyanka will be returning to the big screen in India after a hiatus of eight years with Varanasi. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the pan-India film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. The film marks Rajamouli’s first project after his global breakthrough with RRR. Reportedly mounted on a budget of ₹1000 crore, the film is said to be a time-travel adventure and one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

The website of VFX company Cinesite, which is working on the Rajamouli film, has added the project to its filmography section along with a poster and a brief synopsis. It reads: “A Shiva devotee embarks on a perilous quest across time to uncover a lost cosmic artefact of immense power. As he pieces together ancient secrets hidden through centuries, he realises the truth behind his mission, the very force that set him on this path is a calculating mastermind with a vision of absolute global domination. Forever. Unveiled.”

The film is scheduled to release in theatres in April 2027.