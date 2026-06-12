Ranbir Kapoor Katrina Kaif never romanced on set, says Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani co-star

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor shared one of Bollywood's most talked-about relationships. The two reportedly grew close while working on Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. However, one of their co-stars, Vishwanath, has revealed that he never saw the two romancing on set between takes and went on to praise Katrina's dedication to her work. Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's stills from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.

Vishwanath on Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif's on set romance In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, when asked about Ranbir and Katrina's romance on set, Vishwanath said, "Set pe kuch nahi ho raha tha sir. Rajkumar Santoshi ji bethe hain vahan, unke samne kuch ho sakta hai?saare vahan par most obedient bacche the. Rajkumar Santoshi sir is the king, sher hain voh. Voh itna aapne kahani aur character main logon ko ghusa ke rakhte the aur itna pamper karke, aisa humne kuch nahi dekha (Nothing like that was happening on the set, sir. Rajkumar Santoshi ji was there, could anything happen in front of him? Everyone on the set was extremely disciplined and obedient. Rajkumar Santoshi sir is the king; he’s like a lion. He keeps everyone so deeply immersed in the story and their characters, and at the same time, he pampers and takes such good care of people. I’ve never seen anything like that before)."

He then went on to praise Katrina's dedication and said, "Hum log naa, sab dost aur Ranbir khudh, Katrina ki dedication aur physical fitness dekhke hairan the. Ek scene tha jismein they had to climb a ladder from a boat and reach the bridge, Katrina ji ekdum jldi chadh gayi. Unhone aapni speech pe bhi bahut mehanat kari. Dedication ke mamle main Katrina ji top number pe thi Puri team main. Hum log sab bahut Masti kiye (We all, including Ranbir himself, were amazed by Katrina’s dedication and physical fitness. There was a scene where they had to climb a ladder from a boat and reach a bridge, and Katrina climbed up incredibly quickly. She also worked very hard on her dialogue delivery. When it came to dedication, Katrina was at the very top in the entire team. We all had a lot of fun together on set)."

About Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor's love story Katrina and Ranbir reportedly grew close while working together on Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. Although they initially maintained that they were just friends, rumours of a romance continued to grow as they were frequently spotted together at events, holidays and family gatherings. Over the years, the pair went on to star together in films such as Raajneeti and later Jagga Jasoos.

Around 2014–15, reports suggested that the couple had moved in together, leading to widespread speculation that marriage could be on the cards. However, despite their strong bond and years together, their relationship eventually hit a rough patch. In 2016, reports emerged that Ranbir and Katrina had parted ways after nearly six years of dating. Neither of them publicly discussed the exact reasons behind the breakup, choosing to remain largely private about the matter.

Following the breakup, both actors moved on in their personal lives. Ranbir Kapoor married Alia Bhatt in 2022, while Katrina Kaif tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in 2021. Ranbir and Alia are parents to their daughter, Raha.