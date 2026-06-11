After Shah Rukh Khan Katrina Kaif cheers for Alia Bhatt and Alpha: ‘Looking fire’

Cheering for Alia Bhatt, Katrina shared the teaser on her Instagram Story and wrote, "My dearest @aliabhatt @sharvari This is looking fire. Can't wait to see this... Full in Action Mode, Bring it on."

After Alia Bhatt joined the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe with Alpha , Katrina Kaif, who is already a part of the universe, has taken to Instagram to give a shoutout to Alia. On Wednesday, the makers unveiled Alpha's teaser, which showed Alia performing some high-octane stunts.

Alpha teaser With Alpha, YRF is bringing its first female-centric spy film, starring Alia and Sharvari. Bobby Deol also plays a pivotal role in the film. The teaser showed Bobby preparing Alia's character to become a spy from a young age. He then takes her to a fancy restaurant on her 18th birthday and gifts her first mission — to mark her first kill as a spy. The teaser then shows Alia taking down bad guys one after another. However, Sharvari was missing from the teaser, which left a section of fans unhappy.

Katrina part of YRF Spy Universe Katrina has already starred in YRF Spy Universe films Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and Tiger 3. In fact, it was Katrina and Salman Khan-starrer Ek Tha Tiger in 2012 that marked the beginning of YRF's Spy Universe. Katrina plays the role of Zoya, a fierce undercover Pakistani ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) agent in these films. Other films in the Spy Universe include Hrithik Roshan's War and War 2 and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan cheers for Alia Meanwhile, Shah Rukh also cheered for Alia and her upcoming film. He wrote on social media, "Well done Alia, in years from breaking hearts and now to breaking bones your skill set keeps expanding. May Alpha win hearts and still leave some villains standing for the sequel. Go get them Sigma girl! Lord Bobby….you are so good when you are bad!!! Big hug. And all the best to Shiv and his team. @aliaa08 @thedeol @yrf @shivrawail."