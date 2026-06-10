Alpha teaser sparks plagiarism debate; fans spot similarities to French film La Femme Nikita and American Sniper

The makers of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha unveiled the film's much-awaited teaser on Wednesday, and the promotional video has received a mixed response from fans. Many have even accused the makers of copying scenes from the 1990 French film La Femme Nikita, while others pointed out that the wolf-sheep analogy featured in the teaser resembles one used in the Hollywood classic American Sniper. Fans find Alia Bhatt-starrer Alpha's scene eerily similar to French film La Femme Nikita's scene.

Alpha scene copied from French film? In the Alpha teaser, Bobby Deol's character is seen taking his daughter (played by Alia Bhatt), whom he has been training from a young age to be a spy, to a fancy restaurant on the occasion of her 18th birthday. It is at this restaurant that he gives her first mission — to carry out her first kill. The revelation initially leaves Alia's character disappointed because she believed they were there to celebrate her birthday, but she eventually goes ahead and completes the mission.

Fans have now drawn parallels between this scene and a sequence from the French classic La Femme Nikita, in which Tcheky Karyo's character Bob takes Anne Parillaud's Nikita — a seemingly shy and demure young woman who has also been trained to kill — to an upscale restaurant. While Nikita is initially delighted by the gesture, Bob soon hands her a gun and instructs her to kill three people on the spot.