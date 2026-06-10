Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan hopes Alpha Alia Bhatt wins hearts after teaser release: ‘From breaking hearts to bones’

In a post about the newly released teaser for Alpha on X (formerly Twitter), Shah Rukh noted that Alia has gone from breaking hearts to breaking bones. “Well done Alia, in years from breaking hearts and now to breaking bones your skill set keeps expanding.” The Bollywood star also hoped that Alpha would win hearts, writing, “ May Alpha win hearts and still leave some villains standing for the sequel. Go get them Sigma girl!”

The teaser for Shiv Rawail’s Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt , Bobby Deol, Sharvari and Anil Kapoor, was dropped on Wednesday. The film’s first glimpse showed Alia’s character, Sita, kicking some butt and in her element. Shah Rukh Khan , who’s also part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe with Pathaan, hoped that the next film would win hearts. (Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan sends love to ‘adorable’ Alia Bhatt after watching action-packed Alpha teaser )

Shah Rukh also sent his love to Bobby and the rest of the team, writing, “Lord Bobby….you are so good when you are bad!!! Big hug. And all the best to Shiv and his team. @aliaa08 @thedeol @yrf @shivrawail.” Shah Rukh and Alia previously worked together in the coming-of-age drama Dear Zindagi (2016). The actor also made a cameo in Alia and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022).

Fans were thrilled to see Shah Rukh’s support for the Alpha teaser, with one X user calling them by their names in Dear Zindagi and writing, “Dr Jug and Kaira.” “Should we expect your cameo in the movie??” wrote another fan, hoping for a Pathaan-Alpha crossover. “Srk cheering his lil one. My heart is full. Witnessing greatness cheer on greatness is my favorite hobby,” commented an emotional fan. Many others also commented, hoping that he would make a cameo in the film.