Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif-starrer Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani to re-release in theatres on this date

It is the season of re-releases and this time, fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are in for a hit of nostalgia as Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani is all set to re-release in theatres! On Tuesday, the producers of the 2009 release have announced that the beloved film will be re-released in theatres on October 25, bringing back the charm of this classic for a new generation of viewers. (Also read: Neetu Kapoor didn't want to be trolled for working after Rishi Kapoor's death: ‘I used to shake’) Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009) was Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s first film together.

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani is back!

In an Instagram post, Tips Films confirmed the news with the caption, "Celebrate love and friendship as Prem and Jenny return to cinemas! #AjabPremKiGhazabKahani re-releasing in cinemas on October 25th."

Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani was a big hit at the box office.

The film won over fans with its story, light-hearted humor, and unforgettable music. The storyline revolves around Prem (played by Ranbir), a carefree boy who falls in love with Jenny (played by Katrina), a Christian girl from Goa. Their love story takes viewers through a fun-filled journey of misunderstandings and laughter.

Fan reactions

When the news of the re-release broke, fans quickly filled the comments section with excitement. One fan wrote, "What a time it was, love this movie," while another shared, "Very nice movie, loved all the songs."

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor is set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project Love And War, alongside Alia, and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film features Kaif in the role of Maria, alongside South actor Vijay Sethupathi. The mystery thriller was well-received, with critics praising Kaif's performance and the gripping storyline that unfolds on Christmas Eve.

In 2023, she was seen opposite Salman Khan in Tiger 3. The movie also had cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan.

(With inputs from ANI)