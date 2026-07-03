Vicky Kaushal first gained 12 kg, then lost 15 kg for Love & War; actor's astonishing physical transformation revealed

Actor Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of his first venture with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love & War. The film, which has been in production for over two years, is now nearing completion. Now, HT has learned that Vicky underwent a drastic physical transformation to play two versions of his character, first gaining a significant amount of weight and then shedding all that.

Vicky Kaushal’s transformation for Love & War

Vicky Kaushal has undergone a drastic physical transformation for Love & War.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Love & War is a period drama set against the backdrop of romance and aviation, with Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor starring opposite Alia Bhatt. While the makers have not revealed much about the film, the grapevine suggests it features Ranbir and Vicky as Air Force pilots. And Vicky underwent a lot of prep for the role.

A source tells us, “Vicky was incredibly committed to the physical transformation this role demanded. He gained nearly 12kg to embody the character when he began shooting Love & War, then underwent a remarkable transformation, shedding around 15kg for the film’s climax shoot. His dedication to his craft is always remarkable.”

This is not the first time Vicky has transformed himself physically for a role. The actor underwent a similar gruelling transformation for his role as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the 2025 blockbuster Chhava.

All about Love & War

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Love & War was first announced in 2024 and was slated to release on Christmas 2025. It was then postponed indefinitely. While the makers never announced a release date, reports suggested it was targeting a March 2026 release. But that date came and passed, too. In April, the film's makers announced that Love & War will finally be released in theatres on January 21, 2027, arriving a few days ahead of the Republic Day window. The secrecy around Love & War {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Love & War was first announced in 2024 and was slated to release on Christmas 2025. It was then postponed indefinitely. While the makers never announced a release date, reports suggested it was targeting a March 2026 release. But that date came and passed, too. In April, the film's makers announced that Love & War will finally be released in theatres on January 21, 2027, arriving a few days ahead of the Republic Day window. The secrecy around Love & War {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In March, HT learned that the film's production delay is largely due to its scale. An industry source told HT that the makers are taking strict measures to prevent leaks from the shoot ahead of the film's release. A source close to the film shared, “The team of Love & War is leaving no stone unturned to protect the film’s world and prevent any content from leaking out. Not just the principal cast, but the makers have reportedly asked a large section of the crew working on the project to sign strict NDAs (Non-Disclosure Agreements). Over 500 NDAs have already been signed or are currently in process, ensuring that information, visuals, or material from the sets do not make their way into the public domain.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Love & War marks Alia's second collaboration with Bhansali after 2022's Gangubai Kathiawadi, for which she won a National Award for Best Actress. It also marks Bhansali's second collaboration with Ranbir after Saawariya. It is Vicky's first film with the director.