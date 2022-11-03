Vicky Kaushal gets a champi from his mom in new video, Katrina Kaif reacts

Actor Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share a sweet message to wish his mother Veena Kaushal on her birthday. He posted a video of getting a good head massage from his mother. He was all smiles while recording the clip with her. Along with fans, actor-wife Katrina Kaif reacted to the birthday post. (Also read: Bollywood writes letters of love for Shah Rukh Khan as he turns 57: Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Dia Mirza, and more)

Taking to Instagram Reels, he shared a video while getting a head massage from his mother. He wore a grey T-shirt and his mother wore a grey-red ethnic suit. He opened his eyes and gave a big smile. His mother applied oil and massaged his head and smiled in the clip at the end. Vicky added AR Rahman's ‘Tu Hai’ song to his video.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Vicky wrote, “Happy Birthday Maa (Mother). Aapki maar aur maalish dono mein sukoon hai! (I enjoy your scolds and massage both so much) Love you. ” Actors Katrina Kaif and Neha Dupia dropped heart and smiling face with heart eyes emojis on the post.

Reacting to the video, one of Vicky's fans wrote, “Amazing moment.” Another fan commented, “Why are you such a good boy! (red heart emoji)." Other fan wrote, “Happy birthday to her, and this is so satisfying to watch.” Many fans extended warm wishes to Veena Kaushal and admired her bond with her son.

Vicky is the elder son of Sham and Veena Kaushal. He also has a brother named Sunny Kaushal.

Recently, Vicky reviewed Phone Bhoot after watching the movie at a screening and wrote, “Full front foot pe aake masti aur pagalpan hai yeh film (this film is fun and crazy all the way)! Go, laugh your heads off in theatres near you. @ishaankhatter @siddhantchaturvedi @katrinakaif @apnabhidu @gurmeetsingh @excelmovies.”

He will be soon seen in Sam Bahadur , the biopic of late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The films stars Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra. He also has Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pedneker in the pipeline.

