Vicky Kaushal is filled with gratitude after completing Sam Bahadur: 'So much I got to live'

On Tuesday, Vicky Kaushal shared that he had wrapped filming on Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. The biopic will be released later this year on December 1, 2023. The actor took to Instagram to share a photograph of himself in character with Meghna and wrote that he was filled with gratitude after completing the film. (Also read: Sam Bahadur teaser: Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Manekshaw gets a hero's welcome. Watch)

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, "Gratitude gratitude and only gratitude… to be a part of this process to depict the life of a true legend, to be a part of this team which truly gave it their all. So much I got to live, so much I got to learn… so much there is to bring to you all. To Meghna, Ronnie, my brilliant coactors, the incredible Team… to the Manekshaw Family, to the Indian Army and to the man, FM Sam H. F. J. Manekshaw, himself… Thank You! (red heart emoji) IT’s A FILM WRAP ON #SAMबहादुर !!! See you all in cinemas on 1st Dec 2023." Vicky shared a photo of himself on set, in uniform as Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw. He is seated on top of a jeep, with director Meghna smiling and posing in front of him.

Vicky's father, action director Sham Kaushal wrote in the comments section, "May God bless the film & whole team with all the success. Puttar (son), love u & proud of u. (smiley face, flower bouquet and hug emojis)." Actor Satyadeep Dubey wrote, "Killing it bhai (fire and red heart emojis)." Director Shlok Sharma also dropped fire emojis on Vicky's post.

Fans also congratulated the actor on the upcoming film and shared how excited they were to see him step into the role of the war hero. One fan on Instagram commented, "I can see how great this film comes out (smiley face and red heart emojis) from your smile! Can't wait." Another fan shared, "So proud of you heera (diamond)."

Vicky and Meghna have previously worked together on Raazi (2018) which featured Alia Bhatt in the lead. Sam Bahadur also stars Sanya Malhotra as Sam's wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The biopic will follow Sam's journey in the Indian Army over four decades and over multiple wars. Sam was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and his military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the creation of Bangladesh.

