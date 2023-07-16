Vicky Kaushal is ‘in awe’ of Katrina Kaif, shares love-filled pics from birthday vacation

Vicky Kaushal has shared lovely pictures with his wife Katrina Kaif on her 40th birthday and reiterated that he is “in awe” of her. Katrina celebrates her birthday on July 16. Katrina and Vicky flew out of Mumbai for her birthday celebrations and were spotted at the Mumbai airport earlier on Saturday. (Also read: Katrina Kaif's mornings are all about hubby Vicky Kaushal and coffee, leaves Internet in awe with their ‘best’ pic)

Vicky's post

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal pose together in a new picture.

Vicky posted pictures of himself and the birthday girl by the sea. The sea could be seen in the background as they happily posed together. She wore a solid-yellow dress while he was seen in a sky-blue shirt. Sharing the pictures, Vicky wrote, “In awe of your magic… every day. Happy Birthday my love!(red heart emojis).”

Earlier in the day, Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal also wished Katrina a happy birthday on his Instagram page. He posted a picture of Katrina and himself caught in a candid moment. He shared it on Instagram Stories and captioned it as: “Happy birthday to the coolest person in my life Katrina Kaif. Lots of love and a big, tight hug.”

Vicky and Katrina's marriage

Vicky and Katrina married each other in a private ceremony in December 2021 after reportedly dating for a few years. The wedding was held in Rajasthan and the couple later held a reception in Mumbai.

Katrina and Vicky's new films

Katrina is gearing up for the release of her third film in hit spy franchise Tiger. She has featured in all three films along with Salman Khan. Slated for a Diwali 2023 release, Tiger 3 will feature them as Indian and Pakistani spies. Katrina also has Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas in the pipeline. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, which also stars with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, will also feature Katrina.

Riding high on the surprise box office success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky is now gearing up for the release of his next - Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, in which he plays the titular role.

