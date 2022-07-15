Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif hold hands as they leave for vacation, Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh also seen

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted together after a long time on Friday. The couple was seen arriving hand-in-hand at the Mumbai airport on Friday as they took off for a vacation. Around the same time, Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal, his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh and filmmaker Kabir Khan were also spotted at the airport's departure gate. Also read: Vicky Kaushal shows off his beard days after Katrina Kaif gave him a hint

Katrina and Vicky were twinning in blue denims and wore masks amid rising cases of Covid-19 in Mumbai. While Katrina Kaif wore an orange sweatshirt over comfy denims, Vicky was in a black tee and denims paired with a shirt and cap. A paparazzi account on Instagram shared a video of them together. Vicky greeted the paparazzi with a smile as the two waved to the photographers, while entering the airport.

Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh and Kabir Khan at Mumbai airport. (Varinder Chawla)

Many of Vicky's fans enquired about his clean-shaven look after a long time. The actor often sports a beard on and off the camera. “Not cute without beard!” wrote one of his fans on Instagram.

Katrina will soon be seen in the third installment of Kabir Khan's Tiger franchise, opposite Salman Khan. They had shot for the film few months ago. Katrina is also awaiting the release of her horror comedy, Phone Bhoot. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter and is slated to release on October 7 this year. Katrina has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi in the pipeline, too.

Vicky also has several upcoming projects. He has Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, a biopic of India's first field marshal Sam Manekshaw. The actor also has a film each with directors Laxman Utekar and Anand Tiwari. He will also be seen in Shashank Khaitan's comedy film, Govinda Naam Mera.

Vicky and Katrina married on December 9, 2021, in a hush-hush wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. Their close family members and friends were a part of the wedding, including Sharvari Wagh and Kabir Khan. Sharvari was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Sunny was last seen in Hurdang.

