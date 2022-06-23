Vicky Kaushal has 'insightful session' with Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw’s grandson while preparing for Sam Bahadur

Actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to essay the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in his next film Sam Bahadur. As he has started preparing for the biopic, Vicky recently met the former Army chief's grandson Jehan. On Thursday, he took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture with Jehan. (Also read: Vicky Kaushal feels 'settled’ after wedding with Katrina Kaif: 'God has been kind')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the picture, Vicky is seen standing next to Jehan and flashing his smile in a checkered shirt. Sharing the picture, he wrote in the caption, “Enjoying the insightful sessions with @jehanmanekshaw”. Vicky started working on Sam Bahadur on Tuesday and dropped a glimpse of the film script. “Here we go… Prep starts!!! #SAMBAHADUR,” read his post.

Vicky Kaushal's Instagram post and stories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As Vicky commenced working on the film, his father, Sham Kaushal sent him best wishes on social media. Reacting to this post, he commented, “All the best Puttar. Blessings & best wishes to the whole team.” “All the best!” added Neha Dhupia.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur will be a biographical drama, based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, one of India’s greatest war heroes. He was the Chief of the Army Staff in 1971 when India fought the Bangladesh Liberation War with Pakistan. Apart from Vicky, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra as Sam’s wife and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Vicky had announced Sam Bahadur on Sam Manekshaw’s 106th birth anniversary. Sharing a video voiced by lyricist Gulzar, he wrote on social media, "The man. The legend. The brave heart. Our Samबहादुर... On the birth anniversary of Field Marshal #SamManekshaw, his story has found its name. #SamBahadur".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides Sam Bahadur, Vicky will also star in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pedneker. He will also be seen with Sara Ali Khan for the first time in filmmaker Laxman Utekar's upcoming untitled movie. He was last seen in filmmaker Shoojit Sircar’s hit film Sardar Udham.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON