Vicky Kaushal poses with Shah Rukh Khan in old photo from Asoka set; dad Sham Kaushal says ‘he was in class 8 then...’

Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal recently shared an old photo of his son from the sets of Shah Rukh Khan’s 2001 film Asoka. He also wrote a long note about how ‘nobody ever imagined that one day Vicky will join’ Bollywood. Shershah director Vishnuvardhan, and Vicky’s actor-brother Sunny Kaushal, were also a part of the picture Sham posted on Instagram. Also read: Vicky Kaushal shares major throwback pic with Shah Rukh Khan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his caption, Sham said that it was special that in 2022 both Vishnuvardhan and Vicky won best director and best actor awards for Shershah and Sardar Udham, respectively, something that seemed unthinkable back when their photo with Shah Rukh was clicked. Vicky looked unrecognisable in the picture that was taken during his school days. The actor stood beside Shah Rukh, who was dressed as his character Asoka in the period drama, wearing a black outfit with long hair. Directed by Santosh Sivan, Asoka also featured Kareena Kapoor, Danny Denzongpa, Hrishitaa Bhatt.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing their photo, Sham wrote, “By God’s grace this photo was taken in 2001 during the shooting of Asoka in Film City (Mumbai). Vishnuvardhan was the assistant director and Vicky was studying in 8th standard. Nobody ever imagined that one day Vicky will join film line and in 2022 both of them will be winning best director and best actor awards respectively for Shershah and Sardar Udham. Destiny and God’s blessings… Rab di meher (blessings of God).”

Many commented on the photo Sham posted. One wrote, “Who also could have thought that the same guy (Vicky) will get Katrina Kaif.” Vicky and Katrina married in December last year. Another comment read, “Vicky ka bhai Sunny bhi hai is pic me. Vo bhi actor ban gaya (Vicky’s younger brother Sunny Kaushal in also in the picture; he, too, became an actor).” A fan also commented on Vicky’s old photo, “Destined for greatness.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in 2019, Vicky Kaushal, too, had shared a glimpse of his childhood photo with Shah Rukh. He had shared it as a part of a collage alongside a photo of the two co-hosting an awards show, years after they met on Asoka set. Along with the photo, Vicky had written on Instagram Stories, “Dreams do come true.”

Vicky began his Bollywood career as an assistant director with the 2012 movie Gangs of Wasseypur, directed by Anurag Kashyap. He later acted in films like Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana and Masan. Since making his acting debut, Vicky has worked in films like Raman Raghav 2.0, Sanju, Manmarziyaan and others. His upcoming projects include Sam Bahadur, the biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Vicky will also star in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pedneker, among other upcoming films.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON