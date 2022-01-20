Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vicky Kaushal posts photo with thoughtful expression, fan asks ‘Are you missing Katrina Kaif?’

Vicky Kaushal shared a picture from his gym workout on Instagram but his fans couldn't stop wondering what the actor was thinking about. 
Vicky Kaushal is in Indore these days. 
Published on Jan 20, 2022 12:21 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of himself from the gym late on Wednesday night, leaving his fans wondering about what was on his mind. The actor is currently shooting for his next in Indore. 

Sharing the picture which showed him resting at the gym with a thoughtful expression, Vicky wrote on Instagram, "Time to pay for those (fries icon)." Earlier, Vicky had shared a glimpse of his meal, including french fries, on his Instagram Stories. 

The post received more than 8 lakh likes within a few hours. A fan asked Vicky, “Kat bhabi ko miss kar rhe ho bhai (Brother, are you missing Katrina bhabhi?)” Another asked, addressing him as ‘jiju’, “Meri Katrina didi ko khush rakh rahe ho naa jiju? (I hope you are keeping my Katrina didi happy?)” A fan even asked him if he was worried about the wedding expenses, “Thinking how expensive was the wedding, did spent too much?"

Vicky is currently shooting for Laxman Utekar's untitled film in Indore. Katrina had flown to Indore to be with Vicky for their first Lohri together after their wedding. 

Confirming her presence in Indore around the festival, Katrina had shared a few selfies from their hotel room. She was seen sitting on a bed in a red shirt and shorts. “Indoors in Indore #sundayselfie,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

Vicky had also shared a picture from their Lohri celebrations in Indore. He simply wrote, “Happy Lohri!” in the caption. While Vicky was in casuals, Katrina was in a red salwar suit and a jacket as they stood near the bonfire while celebrating the festival.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot at a royal palace hotel in Sawai Madhopur on December 9 last year. It was attended by only their near and dear ones and a few friends. The couple shared their official wedding pictures post the ceremony, which included a Hindu varmala, a small Christian ceremony, mehendi, haldi and sangeet. 

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

