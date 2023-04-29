Vicky Kaushal reveals what Punjabi phrases he has taught Katrina Kaif: ‘Whatever little Punjabi she knows, I faint’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married on December 9, 2021 in a private but traditional ceremony in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The couple celebrated their first anniversary with special posts on Instagram as they took off for a short holiday. The actor recently attended the 68th Filmfare Awards held in Mumbai where he spoke about teaching Katrina a few basics in Punjabi. He also shared that he felt like fainting after hearing her say absolutely anything in Punjabi. Fans gushed over their relationship in the comments section. (Also read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal pose with fans at Mumbai airport, internet says: 'We missed you so much'. Watch)

Vicky Kaushal reveals too much about Katrina Kaif's dancing.

Vicky was initially asked about what marriage advice he would give to others. He shared that he had only been married for a year and a half and it was just their beginning. He was still receiving tips from others and it was still time for him to start giving tips to others. He recommended getting married as a tip. The Filmfare Awards were hosted by Salman Khan, Maniesh Paul and Ayushmann Khurrana. Vicky Kaushal danced to the Oscar-winning Telugu song Naatu Naatu on stage and also performed Main Aisa Kyun Hoon from Lakshya and songs from his film Govinda Naam Mera.

Later, he spoke about the Punjabi phrases he had taught Katrina Kaif. Speaking with Anushka Dandekar and Karan Wahi on the red carpet, Vicky said that he had taught her the phrases, "Ki haal chaal and haal chaal badhiya ne". He also added, "Thodsi bhi Punjabi aati hai, main faint ho jaata hoon (Whatever little Punjabi she knows, I faint afterwards)."

One fan wrote, "He is soooooooooooooooo cute." Another dropped red heart emojis and shared, "He is love." Many others added heart eyes and red heart emojis at the interactions between the couple.

The actor was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar movie Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He had a special appearance in Anurag Kashyap's Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat earlier this year as the title character. Vicky also has the films Sam Bahadur and untitled projects with Anand Tiwari and Laxman Utekar lined up for release this year.

