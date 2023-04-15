Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal pose with fans at Mumbai airport, internet says: 'We missed you so much'. Watch

Actor-couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal returned to Mumbai late on Friday night. Several videos and pictures of the actors exiting the airport terminal emerged online. Though the duo left the airport in the same car, they were seen coming out of the airport separately. (Also Read | Why Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are considered family by Kabir Khan) Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal posed with fans at the Mumbai airport.

In a video shared by a paparazzi account, Katrina was seen walking towards her car. The actor opted for a grey T-shirt, black pants and boots. She also wore dark sunglasses and a face mask. Katrina also posed with several fans.

Vicky Kaushal exited the airport wearing a white T-shirt, grey hoodie, black pants, and sneakers. He also opted for dark sunglasses, wore a cap, and carried a backpack. Vicky also stopped, smiled, and posed for pictures with several of his fans.

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "No show off of airport look, normal comfortable clothes." Another person said, "They were spotted after a long time. They are just being normal, sweet couple." A comment read, "The most gorgeous and most beautiful couple in the world."

"Wooow after a long time," said an Instagram user. "The most beloved and most beautiful couple in India, we missed you so much, I love you so much," commented another fan. "Beautiful and humble couple," said another person.

Fans will see Vicky in Sam Bahadur, helmed by Meghna Gulzar. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film is based on India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. It also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023.

Vicky will also be seen in director Laxman Utekar's next romantic comedy film with Sara Ali Khan and in a yet-to-be-titled film alongside Triptii Dimri. The Vicky-starrer is a co-production of Prime Video with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. It is touted to be an eclectic mix of drama, emotions and a dash of comedy.

Katrina will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. She will also be seen in director Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON