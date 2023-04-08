Why Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are considered family by Kabir Khan

During the course of his career, director Kabir Khan has collaborated with a few actors again in his projects. He has repeated Salman Khan, John Abraham and Katrina Kaif in his films. However, amongst the actors, he considers Katrina not just to be a friend, but also like family to him. The filmmaker shared that he has known Katrina from his early days in the industry. Over time, he has gotten close to her husband Vicky Kaushal and his family as well. (Also read: Kabir Khan says he knew Shah Rukh Khan as Gauri Khan's boyfriend: 'Was my senior in Jamia') Filmmaker Kabir Khan shared that Katrina Kaif was the closest 'famous' personality in the industry to him.

Kabir and Katrina Kaif have worked together on New York (2009), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), and Phantom (2012). Kabir and his wife, host and presenter Mini Mathur were amongst the few celebrities that had attended Vicky and Katrina's intimate and personal wedding in Rajasthan in 2021. Mini had put up a note for Katrina afterwards and wrote, "May every girl in the world find the happiness I saw on your face in the last three days my dearest @katrinakaif And @vickykaushal09 may you always have abundant reasons to power her with love and laughter.. the way only you can. Mohabbat zindabad."

Speaking to Humans of Bombay, Kabir had shared that Katrina was the closest 'famous' personality in the industry to him. He said, "Katrina is much more than a friend now. She's like family. We go back all the way to New York, but more than just the three films that we've done together. It's just the times we've spent together. Now she's married to Vicky, who again I consider part of my family. I've done six films with Vicky's father, Sham ji. Vicky's brother Sunny was in my first web series Forgotten Army. So yes, I would say Katrina's family."

Through Katrina, Kabir is also close to her husband Vicky's family with whom he has had a close professional relationship as well. Vicky's father is the veteran action director Sham Kaushal while his younger brother Sunny Kaushal is also an actor.

Kabir's last film as director was 83 (2021). Ranveer Singh played captain Kapil Dev in the retelling of the 1983 cricket World Cup which India won for the first time. Deepika Padukone, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Saaqib Saleem and Tahir Raj Bhasin were also part of the cast.

