Vicky Kaushal says 'neend nhi hui puri', Sara Ali Khan catches up on sleep as they resume promotions after IPL final

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan finally watched the IPL final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. The two celebrated in the stands as Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans in a much-delayed late-night finale. Early Tuesday morning, the two headed to Lucknow for the promotions of their film Zara Bachke Zara Hatke and were left struggling. (Also read: Chenani Super Kings wins IPL: Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal join in celebrations, Ranveer Singh also hails Gujarat Titans)

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan travelled from Ahmedabad to Lucknow early Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tuesday morning, Vicky shared a video on his Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Neend hui nahi hai poori, aapse milna hai zaroori…Nawaabo ke sheher hain hum aa rahe, Iss Friday movie jo hum laa rahe.” Zara Hatke Zara Bachke song Tere Vaaste could be heard playing in their car as Vicky recorded the video with a sleepy Sara sitting by his side. She wore her eye mask to get better sleep on her way to Lucknow.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in glimpse from the video shared by the Masaan actor.

Sara and Vicky at IPL final

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, Vicky had shared a video from the stadium as they clapped for the winners and the runners up. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "Badle tere MAHI… leke jo koi sari, duniya bhi dede agar.. to kise duniya chahiye (even if someone gives the world in exchange of you, who wants that world)!!! MAHI for the win!!! Jaddu you rockstar!!! What a match! GT… the best team through the tournament. Clearly, the game was the real winner. #ipl2023 #iplfinal."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sara shared the video on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “What a match! Till the absolute last ball! Ravindra Jadeja what a legend. And special love for Dhoni sir.”

About Zara Bachke Zara Hatke

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Zara Bachke Zara Hatke is set to release in theatres on June 2. The film revolves around two college lovers who get married and start living in a joint family. But after a few years, they wish to get divorced. Talking about promoting the film in various cities, Sara told ANI, "I met many people during the promotion of this film. The experience of meeting people from our country reminds us that we are one country, and we have the same spirit and this is also shown in my film."

Vicky and Sara's bonding

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two actors were recently in Abu Dhabi for the IIFA Awards. They also promoted the film at the event by grooving to songs from the movie and making Instagram reels.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON