Chenani Super Kings wins IPL: Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal join in celebrations, Ranveer Singh also hails Gujarat Titans

The film industry also joined in celebrations as Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans in a thrilling IPL final on Monday. While Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan witnessed the moment in the Ahmedabad stadium, many others such as Ranveer Singh, Abhishek Bachchan and Sonu Sood shared their excitement on social media. Also read: Vicky Kaushal dances to Katrina Kaif's Sheila Ki Jawani at IIFA, trips over Rakhi Sawant's outfit. Watch Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan watched IPL final in Ahmedabad.

Vicky, Sara celebrate in stadium

On Instagram, Vicky Kaushal shared a video of him and Sara Ali Khan clapping as CSK beat GT in the IPL final. Along with it, he wrote the lyrics of the song Phir Aur Kya Chahiye from his upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. "Badle tere MAHI… leke jo koi sari, duniya bhi dede agar.. to kise duniya chahiye (even if someone gives the world in exchange of you, who wants that world)!!! MAHI for the win!!! Jaddu you rockstar!!! What a match! GT… the best team through the tournament. Clearly, the game was the real winner. #ipl2023 #iplfinal," he wrote in the caption.

Sara shared the same video on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “What a match! Till the absolute last ball! Ravindra Jadeja what a legend. And special love for Dhoni sir.”

Ranveer hails CSK as well as GT

Ranveer Singh shared several celebratory stills of Chennai Super Kings and tweeted, “Ravindrasinh Jadega!!!!! Oh My Godddddddddd #CSKvsGT #IPLOnStar @StarSportsIndia @imjadeja @ChennaiIPL What a finish !!!! What a final !!!!! #RavindraJadeja #Jadeja #Jaddu #IPL2023Final @IPL #ChennaiSuperKings.”

Sharing a team photo of Gujarat Titans in another tweet, the actor added, “Hardik’s talismanic leadership @hardikpandya7 The fight and might of this team @gujarat_titans. Vanquished but gallant all the way! #AavaDe."

Abhishek Bachchan also tweeted, “Congratulations @ChennaiIPL What a final!!! Commiserations to @gujarat_titans well played. @IPL.”

Riteish hails Dhoni, Jadeja

Riteish Deshmukh shared a picture of MS Dhoni on Twitter and wrote, “Congratulations @ChennaiIPL !!! Truly a Champions innings - @gujarat_titans what a team!!!! … Such a treat for us cricket fans. Best Finale to an incredible season!!!!! #MSDhoni you da man ……” In another tweet, he shared a picture of CSK's Ravindra Jadega and captioned it: "Fairy tale finish @imjadeja - take a bow !!!"

Sonu Sood shared a throwback picture with MS Dhoni on Twitter and wrote for him and his team, “Congratulations mere bhai (my brother) @msdhoni @imjadeja @ChennaiIPL for an amazing victory. Well played @gujarat_titans #IPL2023Finals #GTvCSK.”

Arjun Rampal hailed the winners and the runners-up on Twitter. He wrote, “Just Fantastic. Congratulations @ChennaiIPL Champions what a game. What an #IPL thank you for all the entertainment. #ChennaiSuperKings #Champions the hug between @imjadeja and @msdhoni was just love. The hug from @hardikpandya7 to #mohit was compassion. Great game Great moments Great sportsmen.”

