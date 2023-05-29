Vicky Kaushal dances to Katrina Kaif's Sheila Ki Jawani at IIFA, trips over Rakhi Sawant's outfit. Watch

Actor Vicky Kaushal, at the IIFA 2023, tripped over Rakhi Sawant's outfit as he danced to Sheila Ki Jawani. A video of the incident has emerged online. The clip began with Rakhi, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky dancing to the tune of Chikni Chameli. Vicky then said, "Let's dance on Sheila Ki Jawani." (Also Read | Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal dance to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai song Ek Pal Ka Jeena at IIFA 2023. Watch) Vicky Kaushal tripped over Rakhi Sawant's outfit.

Vicky trips

Rakhi Sawant, Sara and Vicky then started dancing and singing. As they danced, Vicky while doing his moves went towards Rakhi's back. She accidentally bumped into Vicky, causing him to lose his balance. Rakhi quickly turned around to see what happened as Vicky laughed. Sara was seen covering her mouth with her hands.

Fans react

Fans were left in splits after watching the trio's impromptu performance. Taking to Twitter, a person wrote, "Hahahah Rakhi is the best." A tweet read, “Trust Rakhi to be extra chaotic. But damn those moves, Vicky!” Another Twitter user wrote, “Vicky doesn’t know anything else when he’s dancing! This is so cute please!” "This is too hilarious," tweeted another fan. "Rakhi just knocked Vicky over while dancing to Sheila Ki Jawani (crying emoji)," said another fan.

For the event, Vicky wore a white shirt, black blazer and pants. Rakhi and Sara opted for red outfits. Vicky also hosted the 23rd edition of IIFA with Abhishek Bachchan in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The IIFA Awards 2023 was held on Friday and Saturday with the IIFA Rocks event on May 26, and the main awards night on May 27.

Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, and Rakul Preet Singh among others performed at the gala night. Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt won the Best Actor awards. However, the latter skipped the ceremony due to a family emergency.

Vicky's upcoming projects

Fans will see Vicky with Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan present Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, slated to release in cinemas on June 2.

He also has Sam Bahadur, helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, in the pipeline. Sam Bahadur is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw which also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON