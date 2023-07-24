Vicky Kaushal says he was never allowed to drive his parents' car during days of ‘struggle’

Vicky Kaushal has recalled his struggling days as an actor and revealed that the way his parents treated him then — and even do now — has led to him retaining his humility after success. Vicky said in an interview to Film Companion that the middle-class values are engrained in him to an extent that he'd never be able to rise above them completely. (Also Read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal hold hands as they return to Mumbai after birthday celebrations in Maldives. Watch)

Vicky Kaushal with his parents Veena and Sam Kaushal

Vicky made his Bollywood acting debut with Neeraj Ghaywan's critically acclaimed 2015 film Masaan. Prior to that, he worked as an assistant director with Anurag Kashyap on his 2012 blockbuster gangster drama Gangs of Wasseypur. Vicky is the son of homemaker Veena Kaushal and veteran action director Sam Kaushal. He has a younger brother, Sunny Kaushal, who is also an actor. Vicky is married to Bollywood star Katrina Kaif.

Vicky on struggling days

“My parents always made sure that both Sunny and me knew the difference between necessity and luxury. They always kept saying that necessity is something that will be provided to you, luxury is something you'll have to earn on your own. That demarcation was always there. When we were going to college, when I was an AD whatever, we had a second car at home but I was never allowed to drive it. Unless I have to take mom to drop her for yoga. But if I have to go for my job, for my work, even if I have to go to Anurag sir's office or auditions wagerah (etc.), I had to take a bus or an auto. I can't solo-drive a car. You had to earn your car to do that,” Vicky said in an interview to Film Companion.

Vicky on how his mom still keeps him grounded

“Mujhe yaad hai ek baar (I remember once) in 2018 or ‘19, one of the leading publications wrote a list of ‘Most Desirable’ and mera naam aa gaya tha usmei (My name was there in the list). I had come back from a trip. Doston ke sath khoob khaya, masti ki ye wo toh (I had eaten and enjoyed a lot with friends so turned fat). And I came back, I'm just lying down, my shirt is open and my mom is like, ‘Aa dekh lo, ye hai most desirable’ (See, he's the most desirable). Trolling jab ghar pe hoti hai na aap shant rehte ho (You keep quiet when you get trolled at home). Internet can't shape me (laughs)," Vicky said in the same interview.

Vicky will be seen next in Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar, and an untitled romantic comedy co-staring Tripti Dimri, directed by Anand Tiwari.

