Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif plans his birthday in detail: ‘Utna mera dimaag nahi chalta…’

Vicky Kaushal is basking in the success of his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which is performing well at the theatres. The actor was also present at The Kapil Sharma Show with co-star Sara Ali Khan to promote the film. On the show Vicky revealed how he celebrated his birthday with his bunch of friends and how how his actor-wife Katrina Kaif takes care of all the planning to the smallest detail. (Also read: Vicky Kaushal calls his marriage to Katrina Kaif ‘paranthas weds pancakes’: She loves mom ke haath ke paranthe)

Vicky at The Kapil Sharma Show

Vicky Kaushal praised Katrina's planning skills in his recent appearance in The Kapil Sharma Show.

During his appearance at The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil asked Vicky about how he celebrated his birthday after marriage and whether it was different in any way before marriage. He said, "Pichla saal wo pehle birthday tha, shaadi ke baad wala. Humne phir doston ke sath hi manaya. Uss group me ab Katrina bhi thi, toh hum sab ne sath me hin manaya (Last year was my first birthday after marriage, and we again celebrated with friends. Katrina was also in that group now, so we all celebrated together).”

Katrina is the planner

Vicky further added that Katrina plans extremely well and goes to the smallest of details. “Hum dono mei Katrina ‘planner’ hai. Itna mera dimag nahi chalta jitna wahan planning ho jati hai (Katrina is the planner between the two of us. I can’t even begin to think at the level at which she plans).”

In the same episode, Vicky was also asked about his recent comment where he said that it was him who did not let Katrina get a bar to the house. To this Vicky asserted that yes it was true because the cost of that bar was so huge that he felt it would not even necessary to buy, he can even hold it himself. Vicky also joked that his middle-class thought process does not agree when it comes to these matters.

Vicky was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which released in theatres in June 2. The Laxman Utekar film has been performing well at the box office and is expected to cross the ₹50 crore mark on Sunday. Co-produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke also stars Inaamulhaq, Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi and Sharib Hashmi.

