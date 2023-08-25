Vicky Kaushal says he shares any news with Katrina Kaif first, calls their wedding ‘most treasured memory’

Actor Vicky Kaushal briefly opened up about his married life with Katrina Kaif in a recent interview. The two got married in 2021. Vicky called their wedding the ‘happiest days’ of his life and told Grazia India that he calls Katrina first when he's news to share. Besides this, he also opened up about his love language. Also read: Reddit thinks Sardar Udham's Vicky Kaushal, not Allu Arjun, should have won Best Actor

Vicky Kaushal on his wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9, 2021.

Vicky Kaushal was asked about his most treasured memory. He replied, “When I cracked my first audition and I told my mom about it and she started dancing.” He added, "My wedding, the happiest three days of my life, and many such moments, like even on film sets there have been moments when you feel like something special just happened. You felt it. Those moments are very special.”

Vicky Kaushal on his love language

Vicky also was asked whom he calls when he has to share news and he immediately took Katrina's name. When asked about his love language, the actor revealed, “I am a typical Punjabi. Jhappi, a hug is always our love language.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Vicky and Katrina were rumoured to be dating for quite some time, before tying the knot. However, they kept it a secret and never confirmed their relationship until their private wedding in Rajasthan. They made their relationship public with their first pictures from the wedding in December 2021. Their wedding was one of the biggest events of the year with only selected guests, which included close friends and family members.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Sara Ali Khan. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film did decent business at the box office. The actor will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur which is scheduled to release on December 1. He also has The Great Indian Family with Manushi Chhillar. Besides these, Vicky will also be seen in filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. The actor has also been roped in two more films in the pipeline, including one with Triptii Dimri, tentatively titled Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.

Katrina, on the other hand, will be next seen with Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas. It will be released on December 15. She will also be reuniting with Salman Khan in Tiger 3.

