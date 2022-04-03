Vicky Kaushal shares more postcards from vacation with Katrina Kaif, fans demand: 'Dono ke dono location daalo'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are sharing daily pictures from their latest vacation but have still not revealed where they are. Seeing Vicky's latest batch of photos from the paradise of a location, many have been asking him to share which place it is. This is the couple's second holiday since their wedding in December. (Also read: Vicky Kaushal shares fresh photos with Katrina Kaif from 'no wifi' vacation, fans ask 'then how did you post these pics')

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a bunch of new photos from the holiday. The photos show different views of the beach, the ocean, the beautiful, colourful sunsets, and distant islands. Vicky added that all the pictures have been clicked without any filter.

Vicky's fans demanded he tells them where he is. “Location bhi daal do dono k dono (Both of you share the location too),” read a comment. “Are bhai location to bata do (Arre tells us the location too),” commented a frustrated fan. “Lovely pictures can you please tell me which place is this,” asked another fan. While Vicky has still not revealed where he is, others have guessed it to be Phuket, Thailand.

Earlier, Vicky and Katrina had shared photos from their yacht ride. She was seen in a colourful swimsuit and him shirtless, wearing swimming trunks. Sharing a photo of himself, Vicky wrote, “No wifi still finding better connection.” He even shared a photo of himself from the resort's gym. “Got 99 problems but the bench ain’t one,” he wrote with the photo. His brother Sunny Kaushal replied, “Vacation mode mein haaaaan.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December last year. The tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur. Only a select few guests were invited, which included close friends, family, and some Bollywood colleagues too such as Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi.

Until their wedding, Katrina and Vicky had never confirmed dating each other, let along speak about their wedding. After the wedding, they went to the Maldives for a short honeymoon.

Katrina will be seen next in Tiger 3, Phone Bhoot, Merry Christmas and Jee Le Zaraa. Vicky has Sam Bahadur, a film with Laxman Utekar and Govinda Naam Mera.

