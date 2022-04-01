Vicky Kaushal shares fresh photos with Katrina Kaif from 'no wifi' vacation, fans ask 'then how did you post these pics'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are currently vacationing at an undisclosed tropical location. Vicky has now shared fresh pictures from their outing on a boat, with one of them showing Katrina with her hands around Vicky. The couple tied the knot in December last year in a very private ceremony with only a few celebrities in attendance. Also read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal soak up the sun on a yacht during vacation, fans are excited on 'finally' getting some pics

On Friday, Vicky shared a selfie with Katrina on his Instagram Stories. Both are seen soaking up some sun on a boat. While Vicky is shirtless, Katrina is seen in a blue and yellow swimsuit. Both are seen wearing shades to beat the sun. Katrina also has a cap on.

Vicky Kaushal has shared new pictures from his vacation with Katrina Kaif.

Vicky shared a solo picture as well on Instagram. He captioned it, "No wifi still finding better connection." It shows him gearing up to take an inflated boat for an adventure ride in the blue waters.

A fan commented to his post, “No wifi then how did you post the pic,” with a laughing emoji. Another asked, “Just wondering how this photo was put up without WiFi .. amazing treats though.” A fan commented, “Wifey to sath me hi hai na aur kesa connection chahiye (Which other connection do you want if you have your wife by your side)."

Another picture shared on his Instagram Stories shows Vicky in black swimming shorts, with his back to the camera. He is seen standing on the tip of the boat while facing the blue waters.

A day before, Katrina shared a few glimpses from her holiday with Vicky. The first photo showed the couple enjoying a ride on a yacht. Vicky could be seen enjoying the breeze and Katrina was in colourful swimsuit and a cap.

Vicky will now be seen in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. He also plays the titular role in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur and also has Govinda Naam Mera in pipeline. Katrina has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathy. She also has Phone Bhoot and Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty.

