Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal walk hand in hand at Mumbai airport, fan reacts ‘can’t wait for them to work together'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. The couple was seen walking hand in hand towards the airport departure. While Katrina was in a white tee and black jeggings paired with a black jacket, Vicky was in a blue sweatshirt and black track pants. The two tied the knot last year in a private ceremony. Also read: Vicky Kaushal escorts Katrina Kaif to car after family dinner. Watch

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of the two. Reacting to it, a fan commented, "They literally have the best chemistry ever seen on a Bollywood real couple ahh without a movie can’t wait for them to work together." Another wrote, “Kisi ki v najar na Lage (may they remain protected from the evil eye).” Many also called them a “cute couple”. A fan wrote, “So simple."

Vicky and Katrina usually remain busy with their work commitments. The two are occasionally spotted together. A week ago, the two stepped out for dinner along with their families. Pictures of the couple, fondly called VicKat by fans on social media were shared online. They were spotted with Katrina's mom Suzanne Turquotte, Vicky's parents Sham and Veena Kaushal, and his brother and actor Sunny Kaushal.

Vicky and Katrina exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. Only their family members and a few selected friends from the industry had attended the wedding.

Vicky will now be seen in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. He also has Govinda Naam Mera and one more film in the pipeline.

Katrina has begun work on Tiger 3 with co-star Salman Khan. She has also announced Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan of Andhadhun fame. It will also star Vijay Sethupathi. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON