Katrina Kaif dances with mom Suzanne Turquotte and Vicky Kaushal's dad Sham Kaushal in unseen pic. See inside

A new picture from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities shows her dancing with her mother Suzanne Turquotte and Vicky's father Sham Kaushal. Katrina and Vicky had tied the knot in an intimate wedding at Six Senses Fort in Barwara, Rajasthan, on December 9, 2021. Also Read| Vicky Kaushal escorts Katrina Kaif to car after family dinner, she puts her arm around mom-in-law Veena Kaushal. Watch

In the new picture that has surfaced on social media, Katrina, Suzanne, and Sham can be seen dancing together. Katrina is wearing a golden outfit in the candid picture and has red bangles in her henna-inked hands. She has a huge smile on her face as she looks at her mother, who is wearing a beige gown. Vicky's father can also also be seen dancing in the photograph.

The picture comes amid reports that Vicky and Katrina got their marriage registered on March 19, 2022, three months after their traditional wedding ceremony. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the couple registered their marriage in court in the presence of their family members and went for dinner with their families to celebrate it. However, t

Pictures that emerged from their recent family restaurant outing showed Vicky getting off the car and rushing to open the door on Katrina's side. Meanwhile, as they exited the restaurant, Katrina had her arm around her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal. The family posed for some pictures before Katrina and Vicky walked them to their cars. Vicky carefully escorted Katrina as she stepped in the car before he got into the vehicle.

Katrina will be next seen in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. Vicky Kaushal is due to appear in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film that also stars Sara Ali Khan. He also has Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur in the pipeline. The film, based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, will star him in the titular role. It also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON