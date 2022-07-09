Vicky Kaushal shows off his beard days after Katrina Kaif gave him a hint; fans say ‘biwi ne kaha to karna padega'

Vicky Kaushal spared no time in responding to a request made by wife Katrina Kaif. Days after Katrina dropped hints about wanting to see him in a bearded look, Vicky showed off his facial hair in a new video as he teased her more such looks would be seen in coming days. Fans could not get enough of the cute social media interaction between Katrina Kaif and Vicky. Also Read| Katrina Kaif ‘loves’ Hrithik Roshan’s new bearded look, has a message for Vicky Kaushal

On Saturday, Vicky took to his Instagram account to share a video of his advertisement for male grooming brand. The video showed Vicky in a striped suit with a rose on its lapel. He was covering his face with a hat, which he removed towards the end of the video to reveal his beard, as a message said ‘officially a beardo.’ The actor captioned it, “This is just the beginning.”

The ad comes merely days after Katrina expressed her love for Hrithik Roshan’s bearded look in a commercial he shot for the same brand. Sharing Hrithik’s video on her Instagram Stories, Katrina had written, “Loving this Beardo vibe,” adding heart-eyes and fire emojis. She also tagged Vicky in the post, adding ‘hmmm’ and a lost-in-thought emoticon next to his name, seemingly suggesting that Vicky should take inspiration from Hrithik’s look. Vicky had reshared Katrina’s post on his Instagram account, also tagging the brand and telling them, “We need to talk.”

As Vicky shared his own commercial with the brand on his account, fans commented that Katrina will be the ‘happiest person’ now. A fan wrote, “Katrina's power,” while another commented, “Biwi ne kaha to karna hi padega (When your wife asks you have to do it).” A third one wrote, “Oh my God. Anything for wifey.” A fan said, "Beardo we need to need talk" - and the conversation was this. Katrina is soooo luckyy to have him.”

Katrina and Vicky married in December 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. Though they kept their relationship private until then, they often share glimpses of their married life with their fans on social media now.

