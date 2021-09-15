Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vicky Kaushal to feature in Into The Wild with Bear Grylls, to test his survival skills in the Maldives
bollywood

Vicky Kaushal to feature in Into The Wild with Bear Grylls, to test his survival skills in the Maldives

Vicky Kaushal will embark on an adventure with British adventurer Bear Grylls in the Maldives. A few days ago, the makers of the show had roped in Ajay Devgn for one of the upcoming episodes.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Vicky Kaushal will shoot the episode of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls in the Maldives.

Actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to unleash his adventurous side in Into The Wild with Bear Grylls show.

Vicky will explore the wild with British adventurer Bear Grylls in the Maldives. As per a statement, the two will soon head to an ocean paradise for the shoot.

A few days ago, the makers of the Discovery's show roped in actor Ajay Devgn for one of the upcoming episodes of the new season of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. Ajay is already in the Maldives.

Also read: At some point, everyone has to restart work, says Vicky Kaushal

The previous seasons of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls had featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi and superstars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

Vicky is quite a fitness enthusiast and keeps giving glimpses of his workout routine on Instagram. 

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in Sardar Uddham Singh, Takht and Sam Bahadur.

