Vicky Kaushal turns 34: Sara Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and others extend wishes

As Vicky Kaushal turned 34 on Monday, several Bollywood celebrities including his wife-actor Katrina Kaif and actors Sidharth Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan among others wished him on social media. Vicky was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's directorial Sardar Udham. Also Read: Katrina Kaif gets a kiss from Vicky Kaushal in her birthday post for him, he calls it 'shaadishuda wala birthday'

Taking to Instagram stories, actor Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture of him with Vicky and wrote, "Happy Birthday Vicky, Have the best year ahead bro. Big love and hug." Vicky's close friend and actor Neha Dhupia also extended birthday wishes and posted a selfie featuring herself and Vicky. She wrote, “Here's to the films, flights and friendships... Happy Birthday @vickykaushal09.... also @bindraamritpal you are the bomb and the #photobomb.”

Actor Sara Ali Khan wished Vicky in a special way by making a collage of a few pictures featuring her and Vicky on a boat. She wrote, "Happiest Birthday Bickey Oye!! @vickykaushal09 Have the best one. You deserve all the happiness, peace, contentment and success that Inshallah keeps coming your way. Keep shining, Jai Bholenath."

Bollywood celebrities wish Vicky Kaushal on his birthday.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor shared a video featuring the compilation of all the roles played by Vicky. She wrote," Happy Birthday VICKY! Hope you have the most amazing year ahead! And continue to win hearts with your amazing work!" Actor Anil Kapoor shared a picture of Vicky from the gym and wrote, “Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal. I have seen you've gotten inspired seeing my workout pictures and it's showing. Keep it up.”

Anil Kapoor wishes Vicky Kaushal on his birthday,

Vicky will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Apart from this, he has an untitled movie by Laxman Utekar starring Sara Ali Khan in the pipeline.

