Katrina Kaif gets a kiss from Vicky Kaushal in her birthday post for him, he calls it 'shaadishuda wala birthday'

Katrina Kaif has shared a post for husband Vicky Kaushal on his first birthday after their wedding. The couple is vacationing in New York and pictures of them together show they are having a good time together. Katrina shared fresh pictures with Vicky from New York on Instagram along with a romantic message. Several other family members and friends also wished Vicky on the occasion. Also read: How Vicky Kaushal secretly dated Katrina Kaif: Nick Jonas’ video to Karan Johar’s couch, hints that went unnoticed

Sharing two pictures of them together, Katrina wrote, “New York Wala Birthday. My (heart emoticon). Simply put YOU MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER.” The first picture shows Vicky embracing Katrina on the terrace with several skyscrapers in the background. The second picture shows Vicky with his arms around her and planting a kiss on her head. Reacting to the post, Vicky wrote, “Shaadishuda wala Birthday!!!” with several heart emoticons.

Katrina Kaif wished Vicky Kaushal on Instagram.

Vicky's father and stunt director Sham Kaushal shared a collage of his childhood picture with him and his grownup look. He wrote, “Wish you a very Happy Birthday Puttar. Always love and blessings. Feeling blessed and proud to have a son like you. Rab Rakha.” Vicky reacted to the post, saying, “Love you Dad!”

His brother Sunny Kaushal shared a photo from Vicky's wedding function. “Janamdin mubarak ho meri jaan @vickykaushal09,” he wrote. Vicky acknowledged his post with several heart emoticons.

Vicky was recently working on Laxman Utekar's untitled film, alongside co-star Sara Ali Khan. Wishing him on his birthday with pictures from their trip to a temple, Sara wrote, “Happiest birthday Bickey Oye! Have the best one! You deserve all the happiness, peace, contentment and success that Inshallah keeps coming your way. Keep shining. Jai Bholenath!”

Anushka Sharma, Madhuri Dixit, Ayushmann Khurrana, Janhvi Kapoor, Gajrao Rao, Neha Dhupia, Sidharth Malhotra, Manushi Chillar, Vaani Kapoor and others also wished Vicky on the occasion.

