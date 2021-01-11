Vicky Kaushal unveils The Immortal Ashwatthama posters on 2 years of Uri-The Surgical Strike

On the second anniversary of his biggest hit, Uri - The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal has unveiled the first posters of his next film The Immortal Ashwatthama with director Aditya Dhar. The film is pitched as a futuristic sci-fi thriller, based on a character from the chapter of Mahabharata.

Sharing two posters of the film on Twitter, Vicky wrote, "Overwhelmed and ecstatic ! On the 2nd anniversary of 'URI-The Surgical Strike' , the team gives you a glimpse into the world of #TheImmortalAshwatthama. Cannot wait to get onto this journey with the dream team of @AdityaDharFilms @RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies @soniakanwar22."

2018 film Uri: The Surgical Strike marked Aditya Dhar’s directorial debut and went on to win three National Film Awards. While Vicky was honoured with a National Award for his performance, Aditya won the award for his direction.

Vicky Kaushal calls The Immortal Ashwatthama the biggest film of his career. He said, “Ashwatthama is Aditya’s dream project and it required the backing of a visionary like Ronnie (Screwvala) to bring this spectacle to audiences . It’s going to be a new space for me as an actor , exploring the newest form of technology alongside acting. Can’t wait to start the journey soon with this wonderful team.”

Aditya said, “We are all overwhelmed with the love that Uri has received over the last two years, and of course, with that love comes an added responsibility of living upto the expectations for our next collaborative venture. On Ashwatthama, we are working hard to create a visual spectacle that audiences across India would have never seen before. I promise, this would not just be a film, but an experience. More than the pressure, I am taking this film as a responsibility of telling this epic story, in the way it is meant to be told, and I hope, audiences shower the same love to Ashwatthama, as they did to Uri.”

Producer Ronnie Screwvala added, “Every film has its own journey, however, when the team of a National Award Winning Cum blockbuster film that has been as loved as URI comes together, the expections are bound to be high. It’s high on story telling, deep in characters and revering in the world & visual effects. Language is not a barrier for this movie. We roll this year. I can’t wait to see Aditya’s vision translate to this spectacle on screen. I have to say this is by far the most ambitious movie I have attempted and we would love to see this one reach out to the widest audiences in India and around the world."

