Vicky Kaushal wakes up as Katrina Kaif says ‘mai ek bhoot hoon’, calls it ‘biwi ka loving wake-up call’

Actor Katrina Kaif took to Instagram and shared a hilarious video of Vicky Kaushal as he woke up listening to her ‘loving’ voice. In the clip, Vicky woke up to Katrina saying ‘mai ek bhoot hoon (I am a ghost)’ in a wake-up call that played on loop. Katrina will be next seen in Phone Bhoot, essaying the role of a ghost. The film is slated to be released in theatres on November 4. ( Also read: Vicky Kaushal calls Katrina Kaif ‘ghar ki Lakshmi’ as they perform Diwali puja at home. See pic)

In the clip, Vicky Kaushal is sleeping peacefully on his bed. Then, he opened his eyes listening to a wake-up call with Katrina's “Mai ek bhoot hoon (I am a ghost).” Soon, Vicky wakes up annoyed and places his hand on his forehead. He pulled his blanket back and slept again in the end.

Sharing the video on Instagram Reels, Katrina wrote, “Biwi ka loving wake up call (Wife's loving wake-up call).” Shweta Bachchan commented, “Hahahahahah (many laughing emojis).” Katrina's co-actor of Phone Bhoot Siddhant Chaturvedi commented, “Ha ha ha (laughing emoji).” A comment also read, “Hahahah poor thing (laughing emojis).”

One of Katrina's fans also wrote, “What is this behaviour bhoot (ghost).” Another fan commented, “Vicky be like… itna pyara bhoot (how lovely).” Other fan wrote, “Dar ke vapas sogye cute bhoot se (Vicky went to sleep again from this cute ghost)." Many fans dropped laughing and heart emojis on the clip.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina married in December 9, 2021. They recently celebrated their first Karwa Chauth and Diwali together. Katrina will be next seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, where she will essay the character of a ghost. Vicky will be next seen with Sara Ali Khan in an untitled film. He also has Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur and Govinda Mera Naam in the pipeline.

