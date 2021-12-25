Vicky Kaushal wraps Katrina Kaif in his arms as they celebrate first Christmas after wedding, Bear Grylls sends love

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram and shared a picture with his wife, actor Katrina Kaif celebrating Christmas. The couple tied the knot earlier this month.

In the picture, Vicky was seen wrapping Katrina in his arms while they smiled for the camera. Vicky was seen wearing a light blue shirt with a pair of formal pants while Katrina opted for a colourful dress.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The couple posed by their Christmas tree. Sharing the picture, Vicky wrote, “Meri (my) Christmas!” The picture is likely taken at their new home in Mumbai.

Fans took to the comments section and showered the duo with love. “Finally, I was waiting for this since morning,” a fan wrote. “Finally, love you so much,” added another. Adventurer Bear Grylls, who hosted Vicky for an episode of Into The Wild, reacted with an adorable comment: “Love to you both.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in the day, Vicky was seen at the airport, returning from work to celebrate Christmas with Katrina in Mumbai. The actor, in the videos shared by paparazzi accounts on Instagram, was seen giving fans a few minutes to take selfies before he headed home.

Meanwhile, Katrina announced her new project on the occasion of Christmas as well. The actor revealed she will be working with Vijay Sethupati in a new film directed by Sriram Raghavan. “New Beginnings. BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honor to be directed by him. . Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox,” she said, sharing a picture of the team.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Patralekha and Rajkummar Rao to Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi: Celeb weddings of 2021

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan. Sharing the first set of pictures from the wedding, the couple shared identical posts: “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.” Following their wedding, the couple took off for Maldives for their honeymoon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON