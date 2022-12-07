Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif ‘begs me not to put such videos’ as he grooves to Kya Baat Hai. Watch

Vicky Kaushal has shared a candid video of him grooving to his new song Kyaa Baat Haii and mentioned that his wife Katrina Kaif doesn't like him posting such videos. The actor shows some dance steps without getting up from his chair. The song is from his upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera and features him and Kiara Advani on the dance floor. Also read: Govinda Naam Mera song Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani dance their hearts out but the twist comes at end

Sharing the video, Vicky wrote on Instagram, "My wife begs me not to put up such videos, but I can’t help it. Hopefully one day she’ll say… “KYAA BAAT HAII!!!”

His fans loved the video. A fan commented, “Oh I live for these videos!!" Another said, “Your wife is wrong… we LOVE these videos!!!!!!” One more wrote, “In this matter pls don’t listen to your wife.” A comment also read: “Even Katrina Mam should join too.” Many also wrote, “kya baat hai” as their reaction to the video.

There were however a few who said “You should listen to your wife sir!” Many also expressed their desire to get Katrina's reaction to the song.

Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0 is the third song from Govinda Naam Mera. It released on Tuesday. It is a recreated version of Harrdy Sandhu and B Praak's hit Punjabi song by Tanishk Bagchi. Two other songs have also been released from the film that also stars Bhumi Pednekar. Kiara and Vicky are seen in a romantic setting in the song Bana Sharabhi and dance to desi beats in Bijli. The film has been directed by Shashank Khaitan and will relase on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16.

Vicky often shares videos of him grooving to Punjabi songs in his car or in other places. He tied the knot with Katrina last year. The two will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary on December 9.

