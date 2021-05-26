Video shows how Katrina Kaif always refuses to speak ill of her colleagues, fans call her 'true human being'

Katrina Kaif's fans are proud of her for staying true to her polite and humble self even in the face of media pressure. A supercut of her clips from various interviews was shared on a Bollywood fan page recently and it reminded movie lovers how she never speaks against her colleagues.

In the video, Katrina is seen repeatedly telling interviewers how she would not say bad things about her colleagues and she believes in being kind and not hurting others. "I can't answer that because I feel it's just hurtful," she says in one clip. "I am not really comfortable talking about other people unless it is to praise them or to say something wonderful about them," she said in another bit. "I'd rather be boring that hurt someone," she also said.

Vogue India fashion editor Anaita Shroff Adajania, who is also a good friend of Katrina, told Neha Dhupia during a chat, "She never has a bad thing to say about anyone and this is God's truth." Anushka Sharma, who is also friends with Katrina, said on an episode of Koffee With Karan, "What I like about her is she never talks about people."

Anushka had previously said that Katrina is her favourite co-star. "Katrina is my favourite co-star because I had such a good relationship with her. She is a real person and not pretentious. I had a great time working with her (in Jab Tak Hai Jaan). I know she feels happy for me."

During the promotions of Zero, Anushka said, "This is my second film with Katrina and there is a lot of ease that we have with each other. In Jab Tak Hai Jaan, we shot a lot together. In this film, we have not done any work together on the sets at all. It is always very easy to work with Katrina. I think she is a very non-pretentious kind of actor. She is just very chill and we both really feel comfortable in each other’s presence. It is always a good feeling when I am with her."