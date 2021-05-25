Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kajol wish Karan Johar as he celebrates his 49th birthday
Karan Johar on Tuesday rang in his 49th birthday.
Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kajol wish Karan Johar as he celebrates his 49th birthday

  • Karan Johar rang in his 49th birthday on Tuesday, May 25. Several celebs, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Kajol wished him on the special occasion.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 02:20 PM IST

Director-producer Karan Johar on Tuesday rang in his 49th birthday. Several celebs took to social media and penned birthday wishes for him.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback black and white picture of the duo on Instagram. She captioned it, "Happy Birthday, Kjo... I (love) You..." Actor Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram Stories wrote, "Happy birthday Karan! Wishing you love and happiness always."

Kajol, who worked with Karan on his directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, also wished him by sharing a picture of them on Instagram Stories. She wrote, "This is us, and always will be... Wish you a fantastically fabulous year ahead. Its gotta be better than the one we left behind @karanjohar."

Katrina Kaif said, "Happiest birthday @karanjohar Wishing u all the happiness love and peace this year. May this year bring u all your heart desires."

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor wished him by sharing a photo of her, her late husband Rishi Kapoor and Karan. She wrote, "Happy birthday to the wittiest n the most caring @karanjohar love and blessings always."

Sanjay Dutt, who recently worked with Karan in Kalank, tweeted an old picture and wrote, "Happy Birthday @karanjohar. Wishing you a year ahead filled with love & happiness!"

Malaika shared their picture and wrote, "Happy bday my darling kjo @karanjohar ...love you loads."

Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut with Karan's Student of The Year 2, wrote, "@karanjohar you're simply the best! Love you!!"

Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram and shared a photo with Karan. She captioned it, "Happy birthday @karanjohar stay unstoppable my friend ... love u loads really do ..."

Riteish Deshmukh also wished the director by sharing a video of him in which Karan is seen playing table tennis. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy Birthday to the ‘King of Back Hand’ - dearest @karanjohar I wish you only the best - May god bless you with good health, long life, love life and loads of happiness. I love you #happybirthdaykaranjohar."

Meanwhile, Karan's last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which released in 2016. He was scheduled to start work last year on a period drama on the lives of the Mughals, Takht. However, it had to be delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

