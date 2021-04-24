Video shows how Ranbir Kapoor loves to play with Anushka Sharma's outfits during interviews, fans call it 'so cute'

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, it appears, loved to play with the outfits of fellow actor Anushka Sharma during interviews. A video of them has surfaced online which shows Ranbir doing just that.

The video clip features two separate interviews. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-stars are seen being interviewed. While Anushka is engrossed with the task at hand, Ranbir is seen fidgeting with Anushka's dresses.

In the 2016 movie, Ranbir's character Ayan Sayengar has his life in disarray while Anushka's character Alizeh has been shown as a sorted and mature woman who knows how to handle her issues and enjoy life.

Fans took to the comments section; while many posted laughing face emojis, some said "so cute".

The duo share an amiable relationship. In 2015, Anushka, while promoting her movie Bombay Velvet with Ranbir, she had said that dealing with his childlike ways has trained her for the time when she would have her own child.

She had told NDTV, "He wants to know everything that's happening. He would walk into my makeup room and start opening drawers. He'd open my hand bag. If I'm on my phone, he'll want to see what I'm doing on my phone. He's a child. I'll be a great mother because I've been around Ranbir Kapoor."

Besides Bombay Velvet and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the duo also worked together in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju.

Anushka and Virat Kohli married in 2017 in Italy and welcomed their first child, Vamika, on January 11 this year.

Anushka was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Zero, which did not work at the box office. While she hasn't signed any films after that, she has been busy as a producer. Her production company, Clean Slate Filmz, which she manages with her brother Karnesh Sharma, has been behind Amazon Prime Video release Paatal Lok and Netflix film, Bulbbul.