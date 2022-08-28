Vidushi Mehra: It’s not my job to measure successes and failures

Actor-theatre artiste Vidushi Mehra believes in letting her work do the talking while she silently steps up her game.

“For me, it was and will be theatre always. So, I was all engrossed in my world of stage, busy with acting, directing and producing. When I met actor Chitrangada Singh she suggested me to try my hand at screen projects as well. Then rest is history. After I made my debut with the film Aisha, I started getting work in the film industry and here I am,” says the No One Killed Jessica, Raees and Collar Bomb actor.

Recently seen in the film Dobaaraa, Mehra has learnt to take rejections and failures in her stride. She adds, “Life is all about living to the fullest and constantly improving oneself on the go. Projects can work in terms of attaining success or not and no one can be blamed for it be it social media trends or negative publicity. My job is to give my honest best to those characters that come my way and not to measure the results. I work hard on each of my projects. As I am still not located in Mumbai and so in all these years I have been shuttling between the cities for shoots. In future, if required, I can relocate here but for now, this to and fro plan is working for me.”

Mehra also seems to enjoy being an acting coach, “It was during the lockdown that I developed this idea to take my love for acting to the next level. I have been doing theatre for over 30 years, so I wished to guide the newbies or whoever wants to give acting a chance through my workshops,” shares the actor who will next be seen in projects like Blackwoods and Ek Roop.