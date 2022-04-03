Vidya Balan now appreciates marriage because of Siddharth Roy Kapur, earlier felt 'live-in or married doesn’t matter'

Actor Vidya Balan has spoken about how she now appreciates marriage because of her husband, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. In a new interview, Vidya said that earlier she thought a person being in a live-in relationship or marriage didn't matter. The actor added that her 'experience of marriage' has been wonderful because of Siddharth Roy Kapur. Vidya also called him 'the most patient listener' in her life. (Also Read | Vidya Balan says she 'sleepwalked' through Heyy Babyy and Kismat Konnection: 'Was not meant to do those kinds of roles')

Vidya had announced in 2012 that she was dating Siddharth Roy Kapur. The duo tied the knot on December 14, 2012, at a private ceremony in Mumbai's Bandra.

Speaking with Times Of India, Vidya said, "I have to say that Siddharth is the most patient listener I've come across in my life. He doesn't give advice; he never tells me to do this or do that. He just hears me out. And through that process, I end up developing clarity. I feel blessed to have him as my partner. He accepts me the way I am, on my good days and bad days. We've been married for close to 10 years and that's what I think I've come to realize that I now appreciate marriage because of him. I used to feel earlier that whether you’re in a live-in or you’re married doesn’t matter. But now my experience of marriage has truly been wonderful because Siddharth is truly a partner."

On keeping her marriage private, she said, "Because we’re both private people. The fact that I'm an actor doesn't change that and I don't feel compelled to put up pictures of us. I don't even put up pictures of myself unless it's work-related. I am actually a very shy person. I’ve masked my shyness with my laughter for years. When I didn’t know what to do, I would just laugh. Maybe shy is not the right word. I am a very private person."

Vidya was seen recently in Suresh Triveni's Jalsa. The film follows the lives of a journalist (Vidya) and her cook, played by Shefali Shah. Jalsa premiered on Amazon Prime Video last month. The film also features actors Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Shafeen Patel, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Surya Kasibhatla, and Vidhatri Bandi among others.

