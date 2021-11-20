Vidya Balan parties with Sendhil Ramamurthy, Ileana D’Cruz; Pratik Gandhi suffers from FOMO. See photos

Vidya Balan had a gala time with Indian-American actor Sendhil Ramamurthy and Ileana D'Cruz as they got together for a fun evening on Thursday. The three are uniting for an upcoming romantic comedy-drama, which also stars Pratik Gandhi of Scam 1992 fame.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vidya shared a few happy pictures of them at a restaurant. She wrote, “Last night, after very very long…. With some of the loveliest people, over the best food, great conversations, hearty laughter and the most heartfelt hugs. Grateful, happy and blessed. (heart emojis) Missed youuuu @atulkasbekar @pratikgandhiofficial @shirshagt. Will miss you @sendhil_rama. Lots of love @ileana_official @sandhu_aditi @swatisiyer @tanuj.garg #sameernair.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pratik regretted skipping the do and wrote in the comments section, “Ohh I missed it big time. We have to have a party on the next schedule.” Sendhil commented on Vidya's post, “Miss you all already.”

The film is being directed by ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta. It is touted to be a progressive, uninhibited take on modern relationships. The film will be shot in locations across Mumbai and Ooty.

Vidya had announced the film on Instagram. She had written, "Stoked about my next - an untitled charming drama-comedy about modern relationships, which promises to be either your story or the story of your friend. It will make you laugh and cry in equal measure and I'm enjoying playing Kavya to the hilt. Delighted to be directed by @shirshagt and to have such an amazing posse of co-actors - @pratikgandhiofficial @ileana_official and @sendhil_rama."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added, “It's my first with @applausesocial (@sameern) and my next with my Tumhari Sulu producers @ellipsisentertainment (@tanuj.garg, @atulkasbekar, @swatisiyer.) Can't wait for you'll to watch it next year! And wait for an announcement on the title soon.”

Also read: Never Have I Ever star Sendhil Ramamurthy signs Bollywood film with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz

Director Shirsha Guha Thakurta had said, “When I first heard this story, I was instantly attracted to its universe – honest, funny and so today. The actors have been a dream to work with. Their generosity is something I will always cherish. My producers (Applause and Ellipsis) have been extremely supportive and stood by me like a rock. Yes, I'm nervous, but this journey so far has been truly special.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With ANI inputs)