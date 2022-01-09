Vidya Balan to feature as Manjulika in Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2? What director Anees Bazmee said

Manjulika is back! The popular character, played by Vidya Balan in the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, will be present in the film’s sequel - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 - as well. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s director Anees Bazmee has confirmed that Vidya will reprise her role.

In a recent interaction, Anees, who is directing the Kartik Aaryan-starrer, has confirmed that Vidya will indeed play Manjulika in the film but refused to divulge more details. The film also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Anees called Manjulika his “favourite character” and said, “If the film is Bhool Bhulaiyaa, she has to be there in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.” However, when pressed for more details, the director added, “Let the rest be a surprise!”

Last year, Vidya Balan had denied that she was part of the film. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, when the actor was asked if she was offered Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, she said, “Let’s just say I am not in the film. So, I am not going to say anything more.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a psychological thriller comedy directed by Priyadarshan and it starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Ameesha Patel along with an ensemble cast. The film received critical acclaim and was a huge commercial success as well.

The sequel reportedly only retains Vidya from the first film apart from Rajpal Yadav, who had a supporting role in the original. Lead actor Kartik Aaryan’s look in the film--the yellow kurta and beads--is however a throwback to Akshay Kumar’s character from the first film.

The director says the sequel differs from the original in tone in order to distinguish the two films. In a separate interaction with Mid-Day, he explained, “If we make another psychological thriller, there will be too many comparisons with the first edition. We have upped the ante in horror. There is no buffoonery, we’ve opted [to fill it with] situational comedy instead. And Kartik is extremely natural and comfortable at comedy.”

